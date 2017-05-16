3 bears seen up in tree in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not one, not two, but three bears are up in a tree in Chicopee!

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the bears were sighted on Cardinal Drive Tuesday morning.

Wilk says that their dispatch has contacted the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and they are waiting for a response. In the meantime, police are urging residents not to go near the tree while the bears are still there.

Bear sightings have been a fairly common occurrence in that neighborhood in recent years. Less than a month ago, a 22News viewer sent photos of a mother bear and two cubs in a backyard on nearby Lombard Road.

Multiple bear sightings were reported a little farther north, along Burnett Road, last year.