Wilbraham discussing recreational marijuana regulations

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Wilbraham discussed three recreational marijuana articles Monday during their town meeting.

Two of the articles passed Monday night amended bylaws and zoning regulations to prevent recreational marijuana businesses from opening in town. The third article passed imposed a moratorium on opening any recreational marijuana businesses in town until November 30, 2018.

A majority of Wilbraham voters voted “No” on Question 4, which legalized recreational marijuana last November.

“This seems like a really hot issue everywhere right now, it’s funny that it’s hitting home,”Wilbraham resident Taylor Foy said. “But yeah, there’s gonna be people talking about safety, money. Everything is gonna come up.”

Wilbraham residents will also have the opportunity to vote on a ban on commercial recreational marijuana sales in a town-wide election Saturday.

