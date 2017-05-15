Westfield mayor hosted bike tour to kick-off Bike Week

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bike week kicked off on Monday across the country and the city of Westfield took part in the celebration. Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan was joined by about a dozen other people on Monday, as he took his bike tour of the city.

The one-hour bike tour went through downtown Westfield to promote bike safety in the city. Westfield is a bike friendly city, with a 30-mile bike trail called, “The Columbia Greenway Rail Trail.”

“We’re getting there, we’ve spent the last few years between the bike trails and making our streets safer for pedestrian and bicycle traffic and were going to continue to do that,” Sullivan said.

In addition to bike paths, Westfield has bike lanes in the downtown portion of the city. There are symbols on the road with a bicycle and arrows above it letting drivers know they are sharing the lane with bicyclists.

Sullivan hopes to continue this promotion as this is the 6th year he’s done this tour.