Water levels in Connecticut River high for boaters

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, which means people are getting ready for boating season.

People are counting down to Memorial Day Weekend, and if you’re going out on the boat, it looks like you’ll have more water to work with on the Connecticut River this year.

Western Massachusetts went from a dry spring last year to a rain-filled spring this year. All the rain we’ve gotten this spring has raised river levels, making the Connecticut River higher than normal. But, for boaters, it’s better to have the water running high two weeks out from Memorial Day Weekend because it gives the river time to stabilize.

22News went to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley Monday, where they’re actually hoping the river comes down a bit before the holiday weekend..

“This year we have plenty of water, we’re just waiting for some of this water to go down so we can get out docks in the water later this week and get off and running,” said Luke Brunell, owner of Brunelle’s Marina.

You get a sense of how high the water levels on the Connecticut River by looking at the river banks. There’s also debris floating down the river, a hazard for boats.

Brunelle said he hopes that the river levels recede over the next couple of weeks. Until then, he said there is some work to get done around the marina.

Before you head out on the Connecticut River its important to know the river and its channels.

