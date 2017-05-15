Massive tree blown down, grazed house in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong gusty winds blew a massive tree down in front of a house on Rogers Avenue in West Springfield Monday afternoon.

“The tree knocked down power lines to the house,” West Springfield Police Captain Robert Duffy told 22News. “Everyone is okay. No one was hurt.”

What appeared to be a massive and venerable oak tree uprooted and toppled over, grazing a two-story single family home on Rogers Ave a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The owner told 22News that the tree caused some damage to the front corner of the home. Branches from the tree also damaged a car parked in front of the house. The main trunk of the tree, which easily measures three feet in diameter, missed the house and the car.

The root ball was taller than a man standing next to it, as seen in the video shot by 22News.

“It’s a massive tree!” West Springfield resident Kara Walsh told 22News after she drove by on her way home from work.

The tree came down on Rogers Ave. close to the intersection with Dewey Street.

The Eversource Energy Outage map indicated there were 8 customers without power in West Springfield at 6:45 p.m., but there were no outages there as of 7:07 p.m.

A cleanup effort is underway to remove the fallen tree. Traffic was able to squeeze by the emergency vehicles, but that situation could change as the cleanup goes on.