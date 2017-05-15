Supernatural – Who We Are Trailer

(CW) – Sam and Dean are caught in a dangerous situation on the next episode of Supernatural.

Caught in a dangerous situation, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) only have each other to rely on. Meanwhile, the fight between the American Hunters and the British Hunters comes to a head.

John Showalter directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1222). The episode airs on May 18, 2017.

