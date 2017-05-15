Springfield police to host annual memorial ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will host their annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, May 17 to honor all the officers who gave their lives protecting the city’s citizens.

Family and friends of the fallen officers will be in attendance as well as members of the community. The ceremony will take place at Police Headquarters, 130 Pearl Street at 3:45 p.m.

There will be a short program followed by a ceremonial roll call of the officers.

The Police Department hopes those who work and live in the Springfield area will take time out of their busy day to come and support the men and women in blue who have dedicated their lives to protect them every day.