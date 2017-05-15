Ribbon cut at new Springfield RMV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three months after opening for business, the ribbon was cut at the new RMV in Springfield Monday.

Since the new facility opened on Saint James Avenue, some residents have complained that the wait times are still too long. The registrar of motor vehicles told 22News it’s something they are continuously working to improve.

“We constantly refine our service model on some day we have a higher volume of customers and some customers need more help to be successful so that can impact our lines. But every day we’re committed to reevaluation how we deliver service and can make improvements,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney.

When deciding when a good time to come to the RMV, you can check the RMV’s website ahead of time to get those current wait times.

The new center offers all RMV services, including road test appointments, hearings, and ID and registration services.

Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno said he hopes to secure transportation for those who need a ride to the RMV. “We’re deeply appreciative that it’s here and not only serves the Springfield area but the surrounding communities of the legislative delegation. We’ll continue to maybe work on some things with the Pvta to have access here moving forward,” said Mayor Sarno.