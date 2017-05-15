Renovation begins on affordable housing complex in Holyoke

Project includes the construction of an additional 72 affordable rental units.

Kara Dominick Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction crews broke ground on a major affordable housing project in Holyoke. Congressman Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse attended Monday’s groundbreaking for the Lyman Terrace Apartments.

Lyman Terrace is the oldest of the Holyoke Housing Authority’s public housing properties. Through a series of grants and tax credits, the property will be transformed into 88 affordable rental units and a community building.

“I think it’s going to revitalize the downtown area,” HHA Executive Director Matthew Mainville said. “There’s a huge amount of work going on currently: we have the canal walk, the new train station, you put that in combination with new housing opportunities, I think it’s really going to make for a vibrant downtown.”

This is just phase one of the renovation project. Phase two includes the construction of an additional 72 affordable rental units.

