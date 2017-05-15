Reign – Coupe de Grace Trailer

(CW) – It’s husband vs. wife as Darnley works to ruin Mary, this Friday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Darnley (Will Kemp) teams up with John Knox (Jonathan Goad) to strip Mary (Adelaide Kane) of her throne, which will leave a close friend of Mary’s dead. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) must banish Gideon (Ben Geurens) from court at the request of her future husband (guest star Steve Byers), while Charles (Spencer MacPherson) takes a bold stance against his brother Henri (guest star Nick Slater). Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker and Rose Williams star.

Megan Follows directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (#413). The episode airs on May 19, 2017.

