Preview The Originals: Voodoo In My Blood

The CW Springfield Published:

Inside The Originals: Voodoo In My Blood
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producer Michael Narducci talks about the last episode of The Originals, “Voodoo In My Blood.”

After being summoned by the ancestors, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) travel to the ancestral world and come face to face with Davina (guest star Danielle Campbell), Klaus’ former foe and the one person who holds the secrets to The Hollow’s demise. Meanwhile, old wounds are re-opened when Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) are forced into an uneasy alliance. Together, they meet with Alaric (guest star Matt Davis) who has tracked down a crucial artifact that could help in their fight against The Hollow.

John Hyams directed the episode written by Talicia Raggs & Christopher Hollier (#408). The episode aired on May 12, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with THE ORIGINALS Online:
Visit THE ORIGINALS WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheOriginals
Like THE ORIGINALS on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cworiginals
Follow THE ORIGINALS on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cworiginals
Follow THE ORIGINALS on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/theoriginals

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s