Preview Supergirl – Resist

(CW) – Executive Producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller talk about the latest episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) grapples with whether or not to obey the President’s (guest star Lynda Carter) orders regarding Rhea’s (guest star Teri Hatcher) latest actions. Meanwhile, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) returns to National City.

Millicent Shelton directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Derek Simon (#221). The episode airs on May 15, 2017.

