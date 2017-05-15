Police warning parents, youth about dangers of replica firearms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police drew their guns on two teens over the weekend, who they say were carrying very realistic toy guns.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the fake guns didn’t have the orange tips that are required by federal law, so police know they’re not real.

Wilk said, however, even if they had been there, the officers’ response would have been the same.

He said in incidents across the country, criminals have painted the ends of their guns orange to make them appear fake. So, officers still need to draw their pistols.

Chicopee Police posted pictures of the fake guns on their Facebook page, and cautioned parents to keep their kids from playing with similar toys, especially outdoors at night.

Some parents said toy guns should have more markings to clearly identify them as fake.

“Toy guns have to remain a bright color, definitely something other than black,” Springfield resident Nate Flint said. “It’s just ridiculous the way crime has taken off, especially in the city of Springfield. Those guns have to be a different color if the kids are gonna go around playing them.”

The incident in Chicopee happened Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., after police received a call about two people carrying guns with a laser sight near Meadow and King Streets. Officers found two 14-year-olds with what looked like an assault rifle and a pistol. Officers drew their guns and ordered the teens to drop theirs. Wilk said one of the guns was a BB gun, which, unlike air-soft guns, typically do not have the end of the barrel painted orange.