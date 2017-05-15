Plainridge Park Casino enjoying best month since its opening

BOSTON (State House News Service) – After its best month in about a year and a half in March, Plainridge Park Casino raked in even more money in April, counting about $14.3 million in what was the slots parlor’s third best month on record, the Gaming Commission announced Monday.

Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, the first and so far only gambling facility to open under a six-year-old expanded gaming law, generated $14,305,671.75 in gross gaming revenue in April from $174,811,169.76 in wagers.

Gross revenues were higher at Plainridge only during the first two full months the facility was open in July and August 2015.

Since the slots parlor opened in June 2015, gamblers have wagered more than $3.66 billion there and the state has collected more than $145 million in taxes and race horse assessments, according to data provided by the Gaming Commission.

Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the tax levy going to local aid and the remaining 18 percent to the state’s Race Horse Development Fund. The struggling horse racing industry has mostly vanished here since 2011.

The Gaming Commission has licensed full-scale casinos that are being built in Springfield and Everett. MGM Springfield is expected to open its doors in September 2018 and Wynn Boston Harbor casino in Everett in June 2019.

Southeastern Massachusetts lawmakers over the years worried that their area, known as Region C, could be left behind in casino development and so far that has been the case. The area has no licensed casino applicants and a tribal casino in Taunton has run into high hurdles.

With two casinos complementing the Plainridge slots parlor, Gaming Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby has said Massachusetts can expect to collect about $300 million in annual gaming revenue.