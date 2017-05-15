Operation Git Meow: Cats take flight

A group of 25 feral cats rescued from Cuba's Guantanamo Bay prison will soon have new homes in South Carolina.

(WCNC) A group of feral cats have another shot at life after they were brought to South Carolina from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“Not just anyone can come into Guantanamo Bay,” said Glynn Meade, Operation Git-Meow. “That in itself was a major major deal.”

Glynn Meade and his wife spearheaded a rescue mission of epic feline proportions. Glynn says Gitmo is also home to more than 500 feral cats.

“We’ve got one in there named Diablo and he was very abused when he was younger,” said Meade. “It took me like six months before I could touch him. He loves me. He’s my baby.”

Now thanks to “Operation Git-Meow,” Diablo and 24 other furry friends will have a better home in Lancaster, South Carolina.

