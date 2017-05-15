Officer overdoses during traffic stop

(WFMJ) An East Liverpool, Ohio police officer is on the mend after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was seen conducting what appeared to be a drug transaction Friday night.

Police were able to stop the vehicle where they say they could see the driver, 25-year-old Justin Buckle, and the passenger moving around suspiciously inside.

The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Cortez Collins of Cleveland, was pulled from the car and found to have warrants out for his arrest possession of carfentanil, a dangerous opioid that is sometimes used as an elephant tranquilizer and has become a popular ingredient in potentially dangerous drug mixtures.

According to a report, while an officer had Buckle at gunpoint still inside the car, he began using his foot to rub a white powder into the carpet.

Patrolman Chris Green reportedly entered the car and stopped Buckle from destroying the evidence.

Officials say there were several piles of white powder throughout the front of the car, on Buckle’s shoes, on the mouth of an open can of Mountain Dew. There were also small knotted baggies that appeared to have been torn open.

Police say that Collins and Buckle told them that the white powder was cocaine, but when they field tested the substance it came back negative.

The suspects then told officers that the drug was in fact fentanyl.

Just moments later, Patrolman Green reportedly started feeling sick and dizzy. It was determined that during the attempt to get Buckle out of the car, the fentanyl had gotten onto his skin.

