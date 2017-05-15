Northampton police wearing bracelets to honor fallen officers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the second day of National Police Week, a time to honor current, past, and fallen officers. Northampton officers kicked the week off on Saturday with candles on the steps of City Hall.

If you see a Northampton police officer on the streets this week, pay attention to what he or she is wearing. You may notice blue and black bracelets on their wrists, with the crest of National Police Week. The bracelets honor the 143 officers who died in the line of duty last year across the country.

Northampton Police Sgt. Corey Robinson told 22News what it feels like for an officer to find out that another officer has been killed on the job.

“Many of us officers, we have crossed paths at some point. Knowing them or not is kind of irrelevant. It hits home because this could happen to any one of us,” Robinson said.

The bracelets are purchased through the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which helps pay for the memorial in Washington, D.C. that honors fallen officers.

National Police Week was started by President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s.