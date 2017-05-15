Moose caught on camera at Quabbin

Quabbin Moose
Quabbin Moose x
Latest Galleries
-
Mother’s Day Snow
-
Mother’s Day Snow
-
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
-
UMass Peregrine Falcon Camera
-
UMass Peregrine Falcon Camera
-
Westfield Walmart Theft
-
Bus driver charged in death of 9 year-old Plainfield girl
-
Habitat for Humanity construction
-
Habitat for Humanity construction
-
STCC New Student Center
(WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video and pictures of a moose at Quabbin on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
“Was looking for a fishing spot and some photo opportunities and this gentle giant crosses the road. He stopped and let me take these.” Doc Fiandaca, sent video and photos to reportit@wwlp.com
If you have unique photos/video or news tips, please email us at reportit@wwlp.com or fill out this form online.