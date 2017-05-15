MassMutual launching new logo, marketing campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of western Massachusetts’ largest employers is debuting a new logo and is changing their branding. Springfield-based MassMutual launched their “brand refresh” Monday, with the date coinciding with the life insurance and financial services company’s 166th anniversary.

MassMutual’s new logo replaces the former “blue chip” with a stylized “M” made of blue dots. According to a company news release sent to 22News the dots are set to represent “the community of people that MassMutual is hoping to connect.”

“Celebrating the gift of interdependence, the new positioning elevates the idea that Americans today want to protect the ones they love with a company whose values align with their own,” the release states.

In addition to the logo change, MassMutual has also made changes to their website, and plans on embarking on a major marketing campaign on television, online, on social media, on radio, in print, and in outdoor advertising.