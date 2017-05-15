Massive search underway for missing 20-year-old in Massachusetts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (CNN) – More than 45 local police departments are joining the search for a 20-year-old man who went missing Sunday.

Search teams around Franklin, Massachusetts are using K-9’s and choppers to find Michael Doherty. A state police helicopter hovers above a Franklin neighborhood to help in the search for a missing young man.

20 year old Michael Doherty was last seen 1:30 Sunday morning at a party with friend in the area of Phyllis Lane. A search has been underway since his parents reported him missing Sunday afternoon.

Nine police dogs are tracking potential scents. An estimated 50 first responders from all over the area joined in the effort Monday. Small boats are being used to scour a waterway called mine brook. Special equipment is also being used because the terrain is marsh-like and challenging.

Meanwhile, Franklin residents are helping provide comfort, coffee and food for searchers and warm hugs for worried loved ones.

Police are asking people in the area for help to find Doherty. They even placed an automated phone call to residents to reach out to anyone who might have information.