Local farms no longer suffering from lack of rain

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – This spring has brought some wild weather, and that is having an effect on local farms.

Certainly, one of the positive things we have seen this spring is the amount of rainfall we have received as compared to last year.

Last year was a struggle for most farms after we barely received any rain; digging us deeper into a drought. After melting snow this winter and a good amount of rainfall this spring, farmers are in a much better situation this time of year compared to last year. Indeed, western Massachusetts is now officially out of drought- or even “abnormally dry” conditions.

22News went to McCray’s Farm in South Hadley to find out how the wild weather has been for them.

“A little painful but okay,” Steve McCray said. “We prefer consistency, but that doesn’t happen very often, so you just have to deal with what you got.”

McCray went on to tell 22News that the corn fields are a little too wet after the large amount of rain, but the wind Monday will help dry out some of the crops. The 70s and 80s expected for later in the week will also help to dry-up some of the moisture.