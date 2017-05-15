Driver sentenced to jail for crash that killed 2 boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holland resident convicted of several charges in connection to the death of two young boys in a Brimfield car crash, will spend at least a year in jail.

Last week, Suzanne Hardy was convicted by a Hampden Superior Court jury of two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless endangerment of a child. Monday morning, she was sentenced to two and a half years in jail, with one year to be served direct. That means that she will spend one year in jail and placed on probation for the following three years. If she violates probation, she will be sent back to jail to serve the remainder of her sentence.

Suzanne Hardy was driving on Route 20 in Brimfield in June of 2014 when that deadly crash occurred. Prosecutors said that Hardy had three young boys in her back seat, when she attempted to swerve around a truck, striking a guard rail. Her car then spun out of control, hitting another car head-on.

Hardy’s four-year-old nephew Dylan Riel, and one-year-old Jayce Garcia were both killed in that crash, while she and her four-year-old son were seriously injured.

A Hampden County Superior Court jury determined Thursday that the two children who died in the accident were not properly restrained at the time. Police had also previously stated that Hardy was driving carelessly when she swerved to avoid the truck.

The mother of Riel and Garcia spoke to the court prior to Hardy’s sentencing Monday morning. Grandmothers of both of the children, as well as the grandfather of one of the deceased also gave victim impact statements.

In addition to her jail sentence and probation, Hardy’s license has been revoked for 15 years.