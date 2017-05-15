Hartford mother charged with manslaughter after son dies of malnutrition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford mother of an autistic teenage boy, who died of malnutrition in February, has been charged with manslaughter Monday.

Katiria Tirado,33, was previously charged with intentional cruelty to persons in connection with the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado in February.

Tirado had called 911 because her son was vomiting. He was then taken to Hartford Hospital, where he died just a few hours later.

The Chief Medical Examiner says the boy appeared to have a severe case of malnutrition. Detectives also found signs of extreme physical abuse on the boy’s body.

In April, police were notified by the Chief Medical Examiner that the cause of death was officially ruled fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition. The manner of death was then deemed a homicide.

On Friday May 12th, a Hartford States Attorney and a Superior Court Judge approved a new warrant charging Tirado with manslaughter. She will be in court Monday where she will be arraigned on her new charge and held on an additional $750,000 bond.