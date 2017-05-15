Greenfield PD: Woman found sleeping in car had $3K in drugs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman who Greenfield police say was found sleeping inside a car parked outside a convenience store has been charged with opium trafficking, OUI, and other charges.

Greenfield police posted on their official Facebook page that Jennifer Madsen, 32, of Greenfield, was arrested late Sunday afternoon outside the Cumberland Farms on Federal Street.

According to the department, police were called to the store just past 4:30 P.M., after receiving a report of a woman “slumped over,” sleeping inside the back seat of a running car. When an officer got there, he allegedly found Madsen asleep in the back seat. Police say that the officer determined he had probable cause to arrest Madsen on a charge of operating under the influence.

During the investigation, the officer allegedly found more than 300 pills of suspected Oxycodone, both intact and crushed, as well as “other controlled substances of which Ms. Madsen admitted she did not have a prescription for,” cocaine, and “various paraphernalia consistent with misuse of pills.” In total, Greenfield police allege that Madsen had about $3,000 worth of drugs with her at the time of her arrest.

She is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in opium (Oxycodone is an opium derivative)

Operating under the influence of drugs

Possession of a Class B drug (oxycodone) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B drug (cocaine)

Possession of a Class B drug (methylphenidate)

Possession of a Class C drug (Clonazepam)

Madsen was ordered held on $5,000 bail and held at the Franklin County House of Correction in Greenfield.