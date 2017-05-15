Greenfield breaks ground on new senior center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The groundbreaking for the new John Zon Community Center in Greenfield took place Monday morning. The new senior center, located at 35 Pleasant Street, was named after John Zon, an advocate for seniors and veterans.

Mayor William Martin chose this site in 2015, after more than 20 years searching for the right location. The current senior center has been operating at its High Street location since 1982.

Greenfield resident Paul Prentice told 22News it’s time for a new one. “This one isn’t big enough here,” he said, “and they have had problems with it. You know, it’s good that they will build one that’s close to the center of town so that everybody can get to it.”

Forish Construction was hired as the general contractor for the construction project. The John Zon Community Center is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018.