Great-Grandmother charged in hot car death

WSAZ's Andrew Colegrove
Police say woman left boy's body in car for seven hours because she didn't want to report his death.

(WSAZ/NBC News) Police in West Virginia say a woman left her great-grandson in a hot car for seven hours, knowing he he was dead, because she didn’t want to be the one to report it.

Carolyn Davis, 65, of Point Pleasant has been charged with child neglect causing injury.

Police say temperatures inside the car could have reached 120-to-140 degrees.

Police say after leaving the toddler in the car and discovering he was dead, Davis put his 4-year-old sister in the car, drove to a fast-food drive-thru and then picked up the children’s mother, who noticed the boy was unresponsive.

Police say they do not believe Davis intentionally left the child in the car.

