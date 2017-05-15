Frequency Epilogue

(CW) – See how Frequency wraps up all the loose ends with one final video.

The three and a half minute video shows closure to viewers who were hoping that Frequency would return for a 2nd season. Unfortunately, Frequency was cancelled, announced in the spring, so the team wanted to make sure the story was finished. The video shows one of the last conversations over the radio between Frank and Raimy.

If you’ve never seen Frequency and are interested, the first season can be seen on Netflix. More on the show can be found here >>

