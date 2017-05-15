Empty office space at Union Station, 5 weeks before it reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Union Station will open in five weeks, but a lot of the building remains empty.

The first floor of the transportation hub is nearly at capacity. The PVTA and Peter Pan Bus Lines will be tenants. Amtrak trains will run from Union Station.

The 2nd and 3rd floors have not yet filled up with many tenants. Dietz and Company Architects is leasing 8,200 square feet of office space. There is a total of 62,000 square feet available.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News at this point he isn’t concerned.

“There’s always a build out process that occurs after people see the final product and I’m optimistic that in short order much of the space here will be fully occupied,” said U.S. Rep. Neal, (D) Massachusetts.

Congressman Neal was at Union Station Monday as White Lion Brewery introduced its newest beer, called Legendary Union. It’s a cranberry wheat beer.

“We thought there was no better way to commemorate all the hard work and efforts that took decades then to commemorate them with a beer called Legendary Union,” said White Lion founder Raymond Berry.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis were also at Union Station for the beer’s release.