Dr. Phil interview with Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee airs Monday

Two-part interview will be seen Monday and Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. on 22News

Associated Press Published: Updated:

Peteski Productions/CBS Television Distribution

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is speaking out publicly for the first time.

A two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air on the “Dr. Phil ” show on Monday and Tuesday.

In excerpts already released, Jenkins-Hernandez tells host Dr. Phillip McGraw that she does not think that Hernandez’s death in his prison cell on April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled.

Dr. Phil Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee

She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation just hours before he was found hanged, and told her and their daughter that “Daddy’s going to come home.”

Hernandez’s suicide came just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying. He was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

You can watch Jenkins-Hernandez’s interview Monday at 3:00 on 22News.

 

Excerpt of Aaron Hernandez note to fiancee released

The letter continued, “This was the supreme’s, the almighty’s plan, not mine!”

 

 

 

 

