Dr. Phil – ” Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée breaks her silence”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In part one of an exclusive interview, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, speaks out for the very first time since the football star’s shocking prison suicide.

She reveals what he said in their very last phone call, what she thinks about his suicide note, and sheds light on the former New England Patriots’ mindset in his final hours.

