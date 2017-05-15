Dr. Phil – ” Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée breaks her silence”

She reveals what he said in their very last phone call

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In part one of an exclusive interview, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, speaks out for the very first time since the football star’s shocking prison suicide.

She reveals what he said in their very last phone call, what she thinks about his suicide note, and sheds light on the former New England Patriots’ mindset in his final hours.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s