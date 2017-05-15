Dr. Phil – ” Exclusive: Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée breaks her silence”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In part one of an exclusive interview, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, speaks out for the very first time since the football star’s shocking prison suicide.
- Dr. Phil interview with Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee airs Monday
- Fiancee: Aaron Hernandez thought he was going to be freed
- Excerpt of Aaron Hernandez note to fiancee released
She reveals what he said in their very last phone call, what she thinks about his suicide note, and sheds light on the former New England Patriots’ mindset in his final hours.
