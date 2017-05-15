Several bags of “Diesel” heroin seized in Chicopee police dog’s first drug bust

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Saturday night after Chicopee police dog Kane allegedly alerted officers to heroin inside her purse, and throughout her car.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News residents called the police department to report a woman doing drugs inside a car on Exchange Street. Wilk said officers approached the vehicle with 36-year-old Kimberly Jesionowski, of Springfield, inside.

Wilk said Chicopee Police Dog Kane was called in and alerted his partner to the woman’s purse and the car’s center console. Officers allegedly found uncapped needles and a baggie marked “Diesel” in the purse, as well as several used heroin baggies in the console.

Officers also allegedly discovered a storage compartment in the back of the car with another handful of empty “Diesel” heroin packets inside.

Jesionowski is being charged with possession of a Class A drug, which Wilk says is a subsequent offense. She was later released on $140 bail.

Wilk said it was police dog Kane’s first drug find.