Chicopee resident accused of DUI, wrong way driving on I-91 ramp

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police say that a Chicopee resident was going the wrong way down a ramp on Interstate 91, and had been headed right for an oncoming state trooper.

Connecticut State Police posted on their official Facebook page that Thomas Trudell, 28, was arrested Saturday night on charges including driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

According to state police, a trooper was driving northbound on I-91 in Windsor just before 11:15 P.M., when a car was coming down the Exit 40 (Route 20) ramp the wrong way, headed right for the trooper’s cruiser.

The trooper was, however, able to pull the driver over, and get him facing in the right direction on the right shoulder.

State police say that Trudell was given a sobriety test, and arrested. In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Trudell is charged with improper entry onto a limited access highway and failure to drive in an established lane.

He will be arraigned on May 22 in Enfield Superior Court.