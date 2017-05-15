Chicopee police: Toy gun looked like real assault rifle

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police officers drew their weapons Sunday night, after they encountered two teens with toy guns that officers say appeared very real.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers received a call at around 9:45 P.M. about two individuals carrying guns with a laser sight in the Meadow Street and McKinstry Avenue area. When they got there, Wilk says the officers saw two 14-year-olds, one of whom was holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, with the other holding what appeared to be a pistol.

The officers drew their guns and ordered the teenagers to drop their weapons. The teen with the pistol dropped the gun, but Wilk says the one with the apparent rifle did not, repeatedly yelling “it’s just a toy.” After several commands, the teen finally dropped it.

The officers confiscated the guns, which turned out to be fake, but had no orange tips on them to indicate that they were indeed toys. The toy rifle featured a Smith & Wesson label and had a laser sight on it.

Wilk says that police are thankful this did not end in a bad way, and are advising parents not to allow their children out in the street with toy guns like these.