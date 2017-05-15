Chicopee police searching for bike theft suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify three suspects in a bike theft.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a DuPont Middle School student had his bike stolen during a school event Friday.

Wilk said three youths were seen on surveillance and are “persons of interest” in the theft of the bike, which he said is valued at more than $300.

If you can identify the young boys seen in the video, or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.