Chicopee police searching for bike theft suspects

If you can identify the young boys seen in the video call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.

By Published:
Image courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify three suspects in a bike theft.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a DuPont Middle School student had his bike stolen during a school event Friday.

Wilk said three youths were seen on surveillance and are “persons of interest” in the theft of the bike, which he said is valued at more than $300.

If you can identify the young boys seen in the video, or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.

 

