Charter launching new broadband program for low-income residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is a plan to bridge the digital divide in Chicopee: Charter Communications has partnered with the Chicopee Council on Aging for the introduction of Spectrum Internet Assist.

Mayor Richard Kos and state Sen. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) were at the RiverMills Senior Center Monday to celebrate the program’s launch. Spectrum Internet Assist offers a high-speed broadband service for low-income families and seniors.

“So Charter really believes in bridging the gap for the digital divide; being able to offer opportunities for those families and seniors that may not have the opportunity to have such a program,” Charter Senior Communications Manager Heidi Vandenbrouk said.

The program is $14.99 per month for Internet service at speeds of up to 30 Mbps. It is available to families with students who participate in the National School Lunch Program and seniors (65 or older) who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program benefits.

Current Charter phone and video customers who meet one of those criteria are also eligible, however enrollees cannot have had a Charter broadband subscription within 30 days of signing up. Customers will also have to clear any outstanding debt they have with Charter, Time Warner, or Bright House Networks from the previous 12 months.

For more information, visit spectruminternetassist.com or call 1-844-525-1574.