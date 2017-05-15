Boy Scout trash cleanup led to discovery of body

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they discovered a dead body after a group of Boy Scouts picking up trash reported finding something suspicious.

Officers found the body Saturday near a boat ramp in Bedford on the Concord River. They say they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

The Scouts were participating in an annual community service event to clean up public areas around Bedford. A Scout leader said a group of boys and their chaperones stumbled on something that seemed out of place and called police to investigate.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office. No identity has been determined. Police continue to investigate.

