Big black bear caught snacking in Granville backyard

Bear was snacking on bees' pollen cake

Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large black bear paid a visit to a home in Granville Monday evening for a quick snack!

22News viewer Brittany Franklin sent in photos of the bear via our ReportIt feature. She said she and her husband keep bees in their backyard, where the bear was caught snacking on a discarded pollen cake the bees weren’t interested in.

Franklin said they used a regular camera as well as their remote wildnerness camera to snap photos of the hungry visitor.

Bear in Granville

