Big black bear caught snacking in Granville backyard

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large black bear paid a visit to a home in Granville Monday evening for a quick snack!

22News viewer Brittany Franklin sent in photos of the bear via our ReportIt feature. She said she and her husband keep bees in their backyard, where the bear was caught snacking on a discarded pollen cake the bees weren’t interested in.

Franklin said they used a regular camera as well as their remote wildnerness camera to snap photos of the hungry visitor.

If you have any photos you’d like to share with us, send them to ReportIt@wwlp.com

Bear in Granville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt Photo courtesy Brittany Franklin via ReportIt