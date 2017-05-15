Better weather means better season for local peaches

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a major devastation of the peach crop last year, locals are hoping for a rebound. The good news is that we will have peaches this year!

Last year’s crop was lost due to a late freeze, but orchards are back in business this year. Peaches are past blossom, and some trees already have baby peaches on them.

22News went to Bashista Orchards in Southampton to find out how the peach crop is coming along.

“The peach crop this year has not been damaged at all by any weather or event. One hail storm could change a season, and good crops, so we’re just hoping we have a stable season and avoid bad weather before we get these things picked,” owner Tom Bashista said.

The amount of rain that we have received this spring has helped the crop as well.