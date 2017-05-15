Arrest made in 2015 Subway sandwich shop robbery

DNA analysis helped Southampton police in the arrest of the man responsible for the 2015 Subway sandwich shop robbery.

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery at a Subway sandwich shop nearly a year and a half ago.

Southampton Police posted on their official Facebook page that Jason M. Houle, 45, of Springfield was arrested Friday and charged with masked armed robbery.

Authorities released a video of a man robbing the sandwich shop at 161 College Highway with a hypodermic syringe at around 4:15 p.m. on December 8, 2015.

During the robbery, police said that the suspect pointed the syringe at a clerk in a “threatening manner,” before making off with cash.

Southampton police say that DNA analysis was included in the investigation that led to Houle’s arrest.

Video shows man accused of robbing Subway with needle

 

