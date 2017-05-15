Arrest made in 2015 Subway sandwich shop robbery

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery at a Subway sandwich shop nearly a year and a half ago.

Southampton Police posted on their official Facebook page that Jason M. Houle, 45, of Springfield was arrested Friday and charged with masked armed robbery.

Authorities released a video of a man robbing the sandwich shop at 161 College Highway with a hypodermic syringe at around 4:15 p.m. on December 8, 2015.

During the robbery, police said that the suspect pointed the syringe at a clerk in a “threatening manner,” before making off with cash.

Southampton police say that DNA analysis was included in the investigation that led to Houle’s arrest.