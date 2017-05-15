22nd annual Howdy Awards held Monday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 300 people attended the 22nd Annual Howdy Awards for hospitality excellence at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Monday night.

The awards recognize employees in the hospitality industry who provide outstanding service to their guests and customers.

Eleven awards were handed out, and the winners were chosen among 59 finalists.

Paul Picknelly, president at Monarch Enterprises, received the Spotlight Award, which recognizes people for their dedication to the region’s hospitality industry.

Picknelly told 22News why this is a good time for the City of Springfield

“It’s our opportunity to shine,” Picknelly said. “MGM is going to open up their doors 17 months from now, we’re gonna be hosting an additional eight million customers a year in downtown Springfield. How wonderful an opportunity for us in our city to say now is our time.”