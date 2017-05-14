Women to be sentenced for death of two boys

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland woman charged with the deaths of two young boys will be sentenced on Monday. Suzanne Hardy was convicted Thursday of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

Her car crashed on Route 20 in Brimfield in June 2014. Hardy’s four year old nephew, Dylan Riel, and one year old Jayce Garcia were killed in that crash. She and her own four year old son were seriously injured.

Prosecutors say Hardy swerved around a truck and hit a guardrail. She then hit two other cars, one head-on.

She will be sentenced in Hampden Superior Court.

