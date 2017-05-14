Weekend Nor’easter brings snow to some towns Sunday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Usually when we hear “Nor’easter” it’s associated with winter weather, but we can see spring Nor’easters as well. That’s what western Massachusetts and most of the northeast dealt with on Mother’s Day weekend.

Even though temperatures were cooler, it was warm enough for rain in some towns. Towns that are located 1500 feet above the ground dealt with temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning, which is why some of the rain changed over to snow.

Snow was spotted mainly in northern Berkshire County and western parts of Franklin County. Some towns that saw snow were Cummington, Greenfield, Plainfield, Conway, and Rowe. The National Weather Service reported snowfall totals of up to four inches in Hawley and just over an inch in Rowe.

Snow is not unusual for western Massachusetts in May, average snowfall for May is one tenth of an inch.

Mother’s Day Snow View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow in Conway. Photo Courtesy: Joella Gallo Snow in Cummington. Photo Courtesy: Rosemary Wessel Snow in Cummington. Photo Courtesy: Rosemary Wessel Snow in Cummington. Photo Courtesy: Rosemary Wessel Snow in Cummington. Photo Courtesy: Rosemary Wessel Snow in Rowe. Photo Courtesy: Tom Danek Snow in Colrain. Photo Courtesy: David Tetreault