CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Let’s go back to those grim, early dark days of World War 2, when Great Britain hung on by a thread in the face of the Nazi onslaught.

What the British needed was a morale booster. “Their Finest” tells the inspiring story of the young woman who provided that morale booster.

Before giving a stirring performance as the unlikely screenwriter, Gemma Arterton was better known in this country for films showing more skin than dramatic excellence.

What the British needed was to be reminded of the miraculous rescue of 330,000 British troops from the beaches of Dunkirk. And she fought tooth and nail to make the movie her way.

Veteran scene stealer Billy Nighy is simply magnificent as the scene stealing ham actor. But it’s Arterton’s finest two hours charming the audience. Her movie project was so precarious, they needed a familiar face, a famous American athlete, who was unfortunately a lousy actor.

History tells us their Dunkirk movie became a source of national pride. The way you’ll take pride in seeing “Their Finest”, a thoroughly enjoyable slice of British wartime history. It’s one of those rare films that seems to get better as it goes along.

How much better can it get when “Their Finest” gets 4 stars?

What a wonderful way to spend a sublime evening at the movies.

Rated R

1 hour 55 minutes

Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy, Jeremy Irons