SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the greatest gift any mom can receive on Mother’s Day.

Kimberly Olan gave birth Mother’s Day morning just a couple of hours past midnight, at Baystate Medical Center’s Wesson Maternity Hospital.

She named her six pound four ounce child Jasliany Ailed Tanco.

Olan told 22News, “I thought I wasn’t going to give birth. I was very long process, but when he finally came out, oh man, on Mother’s Day.”

Jasliany is Kimberly’s first child. The family lives in Springfield.