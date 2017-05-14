Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug charges

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man for selling cocaine in Ludlow last week.

Accodring to the Ludlow Police Facebook page, police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Rodriguez from Springfield for cocaine distribution.

Police pulled over Rodriguez around 7 o’clock on Tuesday night in the area of Putts Bridge on East Street. After searching his car police found cocaine, a quarter pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

He was arrested and is facing several drug charges including cocaine possession with intent to distribute.