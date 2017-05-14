Recent college graduates discuss changing times

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield College students celebrated their graduation Sunday morning. Some graduates said it’s an exciting time, but they are entering the real world at a changing, and sometimes challenging, time.

Graduate Raleigh Leggett told 22News, “You know, with all the things that are going on in the world, a lot of uncertainty, you know what I mean? I try to focus on the things that are intimate and personal to me, such as my family, the work that I do, and the people that I serve.”

Some graduates said they are up for the challenge, seeing uncertain times as an opportunity for change.

Shanique Fowlkes told 22News, “I definitely think it’s a changing time, but I think that’s amazing that I’ll be able to graduate during this time, and see a lot of the changes happening with the new shift that’s coming in. I think that this generation is going to do a lot compared to before, knowing that things are going to change and they’re looking for new ideas.”

As graduates earned one degree, many were making plans to get another. Some graduates said that furthering their studies would give them greater knowledge, and a greater sense of security.

Tiffany Propst told 22News, “It is a scary time, but I leap out in faith, so I put my faith in God. After graduation, I plan on going back to get my master’s degree. I’m actually in the field of human services, so hopefully I’ll land a good job, get a good position in that field.”

As graduates stepped off the stage, and into a new start in the real world, they shared a little bit of what they’ve learned.

Leggett noted, “We’re powerless over what happens tomorrow, all I can do is control today, what I do today. You know it took some time, but I learned that.”