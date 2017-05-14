Police find suspect hiding in shed after search in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police found a suspect hiding in a shed near the intersection of Granby Road and Simonich Street after a short search Sunday afternoon.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News this was a domestic incident and the suspect was found around 3:15pm. A state police helicopter was involved in the search. Due to a 2014 law protecting both victims and alleged abusers of domestic violence, police cannot release any information, other than that an incident occurred. Officer Wilk also said the public was never in any danger.