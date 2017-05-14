‘Partners’ restaurant celebrating Mother’s Day

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Partners restaurant was packed on Mother’s Day, with many families coming back year after year to celebrate.

In years passed, Partners has served up to 400 people by the time they close at 1pm. According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of all people who celebrate Mother’s Day are planning to spend money on a special outing like brunch or dinner.

For many families, how they celebrate Mother’s Day has become a long standing tradition, with many families returning to Partners every year, as their family expands, and daughters become mothers and mothers become grandmother.

The restaurant starts prepping 10 days in advance to make sure their specials are ready for Mother’s Day. The owner said Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year here at Partner’s, and the restaurant adds extra staff for the Mother’s Day rush.

It’s more than just food people will be treating mom to Sunday. The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend more than 23-billion dollars on Mother’s Day this year, that’s 2 billion more than last year, and the highest ever. The average shopper is expected to spend nearly $200 dollars.

The most common purchases this year will be greeting cards and flowers.