MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague residents will vote to either change or keep the ‘Indians’ as the Turners Falls High School mascot.

The Gill-Montague Regional school committee decided in February to remove the mascot, but the town will vote in a non-binding referendum on Monday to keep the Indians nickname, but alter its image.

The final decision is still up to the school committee, regardless of the referendum results.

