MGM Springfield construction moving along

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM resorts is spending a lot of time trying to stop a casino from being built in East Windsor, Connecticut. That’s to help protect their project in Springfield. And construction in Springfield’s South End is steam rolling along.

This crane used for the parking garage won’t be needed much longer. It’s expected to be taken apart next week. In the next week or so, construction crews will be really getting to work on the hotel and casino part of the project.

MGM Springfield is expected to open late summer 2018.